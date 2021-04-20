RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate to investigate CCT Chairman Umar for assaulting security guard

Umar had deployed ethnic slurs to describe the men he had an altercation with at the Abuja plaza.

Code of Conduct Tribunal chairman, Danladi umar (Guardian)

The Nigerian Senate has resolved to investigate the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) Danladi Umar, after he was caught on camera assaulting a security guard in Abuja and referring to a group of men as "Biafran Boys" in an error-ridden statement issued much later.

The incident occurred in March at the Banex Plaza in Abuja.

Umar was widely castigated in the social media space for his "Biafran Boys" ethnic slur; and was condemned for deploying disproportionate force on a sentry who was only doing his job.

A team of police officers struggled to restrain Umar from further assaulting the young security guard in a viral video captured by an eyewitness.

According to the Special Assistant to the Senate President on New Media, Abubakar Sidiqu, "the Nigerian Senate has resolved to investigate the chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Umar over the assault on a security guard at a shopping complex in Abuja."

Umar has played the victim since the tape of the incident found its way to social media platforms.

