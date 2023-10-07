ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate to expedite consideration on new minimum wage bill

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chairman commended the Federal Government on the proactive actions taken to avert a nationwide strike by workers on Tuesday.

Nigerian senators with Senate President Godswill Akpabio (left) [Tope Brown]
Nigerian senators with Senate President Godswill Akpabio (left) [Tope Brown]

Recommended articles

Plang, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the bill when passed, would further ensure improved welfare of workers and promote industrial harmony in the country.

He assured Nigerians of the 10th National Assembly's commitment to improving the living conditions of workers and tackling the high level of poverty.

” Efforts of the Federal Government and the organised labour for agreeing to set in motion necessary machinery to review the current minimum wage as contained in the memorandum of understanding signed by the negotiating parties are commendable.

ADVERTISEMENT

” The Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity under my chairmanship is prepared to give expeditious attention to the passage of a new Act once negotiation on the matter is concluded and such bill transmitted to the National Assembly for enactment,” he said.

The chairman commended the Federal Government on the proactive actions taken to avert a nationwide strike by workers on Tuesday but warned parties involved not to renege on the agreements reached.

” Nigerians and particularly members of this committee are happy that the looming industrial unrest was averted by a memorandum of understanding signed by the Federal Government, the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress.

“However, all the parties involved should avoid reneging on any of the agreements reached”, he said.

The committee he added, was committed to the International Labour Organisation principle of decent work and would take necessary legislative action to support efforts at improving the working conditions of Nigerians, including payment of living wage as enshrined in the decent work agenda.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos govt vows to demolish illegal structures at Ogombo, Eti-Osa

Lagos govt vows to demolish illegal structures at Ogombo, Eti-Osa

Senate to expedite consideration on new minimum wage bill

Senate to expedite consideration on new minimum wage bill

Nigeria-Canadian Priest urges Tinubu to tackle poverty

Nigeria-Canadian Priest urges Tinubu to tackle poverty

FG calls for increased production to strengthen naira

FG calls for increased production to strengthen naira

Ohanaeze decries poor conditions of teachers in Nigeria

Ohanaeze decries poor conditions of teachers in Nigeria

UN agencies say one in 10 babies born prematurely in 2022

UN agencies say one in 10 babies born prematurely in 2022

Ganduje inaugurates committee to reconcile Akeredolu and his deputy

Ganduje inaugurates committee to reconcile Akeredolu and his deputy

Police arrest 46 suspects for murder, cultism, other crimes in Edo

Police arrest 46 suspects for murder, cultism, other crimes in Edo

Reopen sealed markets in Lagos, Rights group urges Sanwo-Olu

Reopen sealed markets in Lagos, Rights group urges Sanwo-Olu

Pulse Sports

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Nigerian police officer checking a vehicle documents at a checkpoint. [Carmart]

11 essential documents vehicle owners must have in Nigeria

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

BREAKING: Naira Marley in custody as Lagos police probe Mobhad’s death

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police