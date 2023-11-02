ADVERTISEMENT
Senate swears in Natasha as Kogi Central senator

Bayo Wahab

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is Kogi's first female senator.

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is Kogi's first female senator.
Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is Kogi's first female senator. [Leadership]

She was sworn in on Thursday, November 2, 2023, after receiving the Certificate of Return presented to her by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the duly elected Senator for Kogi Central.

During the inauguration ceremony, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, asked the Clerk of the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze, to administer the oath of office to her at about 11:41 a.m.

After taking the oath, she had a handshake with the Senate President and received copy of the Senate standing rules to her.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), became the first female Senator from Kogi State.

It would be recalled that the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, upheld her election after dismissing the appeal filed by Abubakar Ohere of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The court said the appeal lacked merit.

The Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal had in September nullified Ohere’s victory as the winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial Election.

