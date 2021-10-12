RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate swallows humble pie, empowers INEC to determine electronic transmission of election results

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The senate had empowered NCC to determine if INEC can transmit results electronically.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege [Tope Brown]
Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege [Tope Brown]

The Nigerian Senate has back-tracked from an earlier unpopular stance of preventing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from transmitting election results electronically.

Recommended articles

In July, 52 senators voted for the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to first certify that nationwide coverage of the internet is guaranteed before electronic transmission of results can be carried out, thereby stripping INEC of its powers as stipulated in the constitution.

The House of Representatives had permitted INEC to deploy technology during elections "where practicable."

INEC has repeatedly stated that electronic transmission of election results can be implemented nationwide.

During plenary today, October 12, 2021, the senate ruled that the electoral umpire will now have to decide how to transmit election results--whether manually or electronically.

Senate Leader Yahaya Abdullahi, moved the motion for amendments to the electoral amendment bill.

Subsequently, four clauses in the bill were approved by the senate in "the committee of the whole” following a voice vote call by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

The lawmakers had been widely lampooned in the mainstream and social media spaces for attempting to stonewall electronic transmission of election results.

Analysts say electronic transmission of election results is capable of making Nigeria's elections transparent and difficult to manipulate, while strengthening the democratic process in Africa's most populous nation.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

“We both find it arousing – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

“We both find it arousing” – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

Maxwell Kofi Jumah’s son marries Akufo-Addo’s 3rd daughter at the presidency (videos & photos)

Maxwell Kofi Jumah’s son marries Akufo-Addo’s 3rd daughter at the presidency (videos & photos)

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

'Forgive me for kissing in the house, it was a wrong move' - BBNaija's Tega appeals to Nigerians for forgiveness

'Forgive me for kissing in the house, it was a wrong move' - BBNaija's Tega appeals to Nigerians for forgiveness

Regina Daniels celebrates birthday with hubby and son in Jordan

Regina Daniels celebrates birthday with hubby and son in Jordan

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

R. Kelly’s music sales increases over 500% after guilty sex crimes verdict

R. Kelly’s music sales increases over 500% after guilty sex crimes verdict

NDC officer vanishes after allegedly impregnating daughter & aborting the pregnancy

NDC officer vanishes after allegedly impregnating daughter & aborting the pregnancy

Trending

EFCC has arrested Gov Ganduje's wife

Abdullahi Ganduje is Kano Gov [Twitter/@raufaregbesola]

How Senator Stella Oduah reportedly paid N5billion in cash for London houses

Senator Stella Oduah (Punch)

What you should know about 1st ever malaria vaccine just approved by WHO

RTS,S malaria vaccine has been recommended for use after two years of pilot tests [Thoko Chikondi]

Court sentences Maina’s son Faisal to 24 years imprisonment

Alleged pension fraud: Absence of EFCC lawyer stalls Faisal Maina’s trial