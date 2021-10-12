Senate swallows humble pie, empowers INEC to determine electronic transmission of election results

In July, 52 senators voted for the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to first certify that nationwide coverage of the internet is guaranteed before electronic transmission of results can be carried out, thereby stripping INEC of its powers as stipulated in the constitution.

The House of Representatives had permitted INEC to deploy technology during elections "where practicable."

INEC has repeatedly stated that electronic transmission of election results can be implemented nationwide.

During plenary today, October 12, 2021, the senate ruled that the electoral umpire will now have to decide how to transmit election results--whether manually or electronically.

Senate Leader Yahaya Abdullahi, moved the motion for amendments to the electoral amendment bill.

Subsequently, four clauses in the bill were approved by the senate in "the committee of the whole” following a voice vote call by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

The lawmakers had been widely lampooned in the mainstream and social media spaces for attempting to stonewall electronic transmission of election results.