ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate summons Service Chiefs over rising insecurity in Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

Akpabio said that the Senate was very determined to make laws and pass resolutions aimed at ensuring the rapid progress of the country.

Senate summons Service Chiefs over rising insecurity in Nigeria [Tope Brown]
Senate summons Service Chiefs over rising insecurity in Nigeria [Tope Brown]

Recommended articles

This followed the adoption of a motion by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamideleat plenary after a closed-door session. Presenting the motion, Bamidele said that the motion was sponsored by the entire 109 senators.

The motion was titled: “Motion on Spate of Insecurity in Nigeria”. Bamidele noted with sadness, the rising spate of killings, kidnappings, banditry and other criminal activities in the nation.

Senate further notes the recent killings in Agata local government area of Benue, which led to loss of lives including security personnel and wanting destruction of property.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As well as the brutal killings of eleven residents of Logo local government area of Benue.

“Senate equally notes the various kidnappings in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where victims have been killed after collecting ransom.”

Opeyemi said the several cases of kidnappings all over the country where huge ransoms had been paid and several of the victims still got killed.

The recent killings of two traditional rulers in Ekiti state and the abduction of primary school pupils in Ekiti had further aggravated the level of insecurity in the country.

“There was also the unfortunate bomb explosion at Bodija in Ibadan, Oyo where no less than five lives were lost and several residential houses, schools, hotels and religious centres were destroyed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Senate equally notes the killing of several residents of Mangu, Bokkos and Barkin Ladi communities in Plateau.”

In his remarks, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said that the Senate would after the meeting with the security chiefs, discuss the outcome with President Bola Tinubu.

“After the interactive session with the security chiefs, which we agreed that it should be next week, we would also fix a time to discuss the outcome with Mr President.

“We have a responsibility to collaborate with the executive and contribute our ideas to ensure that our constituents and ourselves, including our children, can sleep with their two eyes closed.

“Security is everybody’s business and without security, we cannot have progress.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Akpabio said that the Senate was very determined to make laws and pass resolutions aimed at ensuring rapid progress of the country and the immediate improvement of the Nigerian economy.

“This will not be possible without a secured nation. We will take this up with Mr President after interaction with security chiefs,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Senate has adjourned till February 6 to allow the senators to participate in the forthcoming bye-elections.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Supreme Court upholds election of Fintiri as Adamawa governor, dismisses Binani's appeal

Supreme Court upholds election of Fintiri as Adamawa governor, dismisses Binani's appeal

Supreme Court affirms election of Ahmed Aliyu as Sokoto State governor

Supreme Court affirms election of Ahmed Aliyu as Sokoto State governor

'History will not forgive us if we fail,' Akpabio warns senators

'History will not forgive us if we fail,' Akpabio warns senators

What to know about Elon Musk's Neuralink designed to restore vision for people born blind

What to know about Elon Musk's Neuralink designed to restore vision for people born blind

67,315 voters eligible for Enugu State re-run elections on February 3 - INEC

67,315 voters eligible for Enugu State re-run elections on February 3 - INEC

Rivers elders condemn Fubara's reappointment of pro-Wike commissioners

Rivers elders condemn Fubara's reappointment of pro-Wike commissioners

Kaduna State records 1,097 cases of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in 2023

Kaduna State records 1,097 cases of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in 2023

FCT market women donate yams, pepper, others to First Lady Oluremi Tinubu

FCT market women donate yams, pepper, others to First Lady Oluremi Tinubu

Senate summons Service Chiefs over rising insecurity in Nigeria

Senate summons Service Chiefs over rising insecurity in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Feyi Daniels [Daily Post]

'He was speaking in tongues' - How Lagos bishop raped church member

The Wife of Ebonyi Governor, Mrs Mary-Maudline Nwifuru.

Ebonyi Governor's wife vows to revitalise WDC to empower women, youths for a better society

Enugu Police intensify operations to rid Holy Ghost, Railway axis of criminals elements [Punch]

Enugu Police intensify operations to rid Holy Ghost, Railway axis of criminals elements

Kogi State Head of Service (HoS), Hannah Odiyo [The Trumpet]

Kogi Govt stops salaries of 231 civil servants over failure to update their records