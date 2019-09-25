Chairman of the committee, Sen. Adamu Aliero, APC Kebbi Central, presented the report.

The consideration and adoption of the report was slated for Thursday to enable senators read and digest the report for effective contributions during debate.

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan had promised to fashion out a legislative agenda to guide effective performance of senators.

Aliero listed youth empowerment to curb unemployment, poverty alleviation to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty as part of the agenda.

He said the agenda also entailed legislative framework to tackle the phenomenon of out-of-school children in the country.

Others are creation of special health centres in the six geopolitical zones and reduction of acute housing deficit in the country.

He said the agenda also comprised legislative measures to further enhance gender equality, infrastructure deficit and agricultural production, as well as fast track passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill and holistic reform of the oil and gas sector.

The committee chairman said the senate would also work to further block revenue leakages, back anti-corruption and make procurement processes less cumbersome.

Aliero said the National Assembly would ensure openness of its budget to the public.

“By throwing open the budget of the National Assembly, Nigerians will know that we have nothing to hide,” Aliero said.