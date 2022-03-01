The Senate has rejected the bill that seeks to expand immunity to the Legislative and Judicial Arms of Government.
Senate rejects bill seeking to grant immunity to lawmakers and judiciary
50 members of the Senate voted against the bill.
Recommended articles
When the bill was put to voting during plenary on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 50 members of the Senate voted against the bill, 29 voted for it, while one abstained.
Details later...
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng