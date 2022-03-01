RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate rejects bill seeking to grant immunity to lawmakers and judiciary

50 members of the Senate voted against the bill.

Nigerian senators [Tope Brown]
The Senate has rejected the bill that seeks to expand immunity to the Legislative and Judicial Arms of Government.

When the bill was put to voting during plenary on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 50 members of the Senate voted against the bill, 29 voted for it, while one abstained.

Details later...

