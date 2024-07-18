RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate rejects bill seeking to establish agency of transportation profession

News Agency Of Nigeria

The lawmaker said in order to address the multifaceted challenges, the bill sought to establish the council as the regulatory body for the road transport sector.

Nigerian senators with Senate President Godswill Akpabio (left) [Tope Brown]
Nigerian senators with Senate President Godswill Akpabio (left) [Tope Brown]

Recommended articles

The bill sought to establish an agency that would be saddled with the responsibility of regulating road transport and the transportation profession in Nigeria.

However, lawmakers rejected the bill which was sponsored by the Deputy Senate Leader, Oyelola Ashiru, during Thursday’s plenary.

The bill was titled National Road Transport Council in Nigeria Bill, 2024, and was presented by Senate Majority Whip, Senator Mohammed Monguno, on behalf of the sponsor.

He said the current state of the Nigerian road transport industry was plagued by numerous challenges that severely undermined its efficiency, safety and growth potential.

“These issues, among others include; lack of comprehensive policy framework, inadequate insurance coverage, poor regulation and oversight,” he said.

The lawmaker said in order to address the multifaceted challenges, the bill sought to establish the council as the regulatory body for the road transport sector.

In his contribution to the debate, Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC-Edo), vehemently opposed the bill.

“The police have the traffic division and they do their job so diligently; such that if there are roadblocks, you will find them trying to manage traffic.

“If there are accidents, they do everything to establish who is wrong; who is right and prepare to go to court, if the party decides to go to court.’’

He also said the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), was later established to manage and regulate traffic situations, across the country.

Oshiomhole expressed regrets that the FRSC had not been performing its responsibility well in that regard.

I think what we need is to make existing institutions work; where they fail to work, we evoke sanction; just recently, I had a conversation with a fellow senator in this chamber.

“I think this House must be seen to act in a manner that is in tune with those broad policy statements that we had accepted, among which is, to avoid multiplication of agencies that have duplicated functions.

“Why Nigeria is committed to cutting federal government’s excessive overhead expenditure, more agencies should not be created,’’ he said.

Other senators, who contributed and opposed the bill, included Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP-Kogi) and Victor Umeh (LP-Anambra).

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Details emerge of how Tinubu convinced labour leaders to accept ₦70k minimum wage

Details emerge of how Tinubu convinced labour leaders to accept ₦70k minimum wage

UNILORIN beats ABU, others to win JAMB's ₦500m as best institution

UNILORIN beats ABU, others to win JAMB's ₦500m as best institution

Police officer killed as gunmen attack APC candidate, Shaibu's convoy in Benin

Police officer killed as gunmen attack APC candidate, Shaibu's convoy in Benin

Senate rejects bill seeking to establish agency of transportation profession

Senate rejects bill seeking to establish agency of transportation profession

We accepted Tinubu's ₦70k minimum wage offer because of hardship - Labour

We accepted Tinubu's ₦70k minimum wage offer because of hardship - Labour

Tinubu promised us ₦250k minimum wage if we let him increase petrol price - NLC

Tinubu promised us ₦250k minimum wage if we let him increase petrol price - NLC

Minimum wage to be reviewed every 3 years – Tinubu

Minimum wage to be reviewed every 3 years – Tinubu

Tinubu urged to take action against Gov Alia's subversion of LG in Benue

Tinubu urged to take action against Gov Alia's subversion of LG in Benue

Tinubu's performance convinced me - Former PDP Rep defects to APC in Lagos

Tinubu's performance convinced me - Former PDP Rep defects to APC in Lagos

Pulse Sports

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Trending

Customs says Nigeria remains among the countries with the cheapest PMS [FIJ]

Customs sells seized petrol to Nigerians for ₦180 per litre

The Supreme Court of Nigeria (Business Day)

BREAKING: Supreme Court orders FG to pay allocations directly to LGAs

Former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman. [The Punch]

Mild drama as ex-minister standing trial for fraud collapses outside court

President Bola Tinubu. [Punch]

This country belongs to all of us - Tinubu hails Supreme Court ruling on LG autonomy