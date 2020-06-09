The Senate President, Sen. Ahmad Lawan, read the request as contained in a letter on the floor during plenary.

The president’s reads: “Pursuant to Section 238(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Honourable Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as the President of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria.

“It is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner.”

The Senate, also at the plenary, passed for second reading, a Bill for the establishment of the Erosion Control Prevention Commission and vest it with responsibility for prevention control, management of erosion.

The Bill, sponsored by Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah (UPP Anambra), was sent to the Committee on Environment for further legislative input and to report back to the plenary in four weeks.

The Upper Chamber of the also considered for second reading a Bill for an act to amend the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency Act by Sen. Bassey Gershom (PDP Cross River).

The Bill was further referred to the Senate Committee on Downstream and to report back in four weeks.