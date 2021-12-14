Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm INEC, NPC Commissioners

Buhari’s request is contained in three separate letters read at plenary on Tuesday by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

Buhari, in the letter for confirmation of a ministerial nominee, said: ”in accordance with section147, sub-section two of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, I have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the nomination of Muhazu Sambo from Taraba as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is my hope that this submission will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate.

“Please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration,” Buhari said.

Similarly, Buhari in the letter for confirmation of nominees as INEC Commissioners said:

“Pursuant to Paragraph 14, part one of the fourth schedule of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

“I hereby forward for the confirmation by the Senate the appointment of the under listed nominees as National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioner for INEC.

“The nominees for National Commissioners include Mohammed Haruna (Niger State, North-Central), May Agbamuche (Delta, South-South), Kenneth Nnamdi (Abia, South-East).

Others are rtd Maj.-Gen A.B Alkali (Adamawa, North -East) Prof. Rader Gumus (Bayelsa, South-South), Sam Olumekun (Ondo, South -West)

“Olaniyi Olaleye (Ondo, South-West) was nominated for appointment as Resident Electoral Commissioner. Their CVs are attached herewith.

“While trusting that the Senate will favourably consider this request and confirm the nominees in the usual expeditious manner.

“Please accept Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration,” Buhari said.

Buhari, in a third letter also sought the confirmation of the Senate for the appointment of five nominees as Commissioners for the National Population Commission (NPC).