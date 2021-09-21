RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate receives Buhari's request to confirm EFCC board members

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president has forwarded five names to the Senate.

President Muhammadu Buhari (left) with Senate President, Ahmad Lawan (right) [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari (left) with Senate President, Ahmad Lawan (right) [Presidency]

The Senate has received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm appointment of Secretary and Board members of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Recommended articles

The request was contained in a letter, dated September 17, and read during plenary on Tuesday by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Buhari explained that the request for the confirmation of the nominees was in accordance with the provision of Section 2(1) of the EFCC (Establishment) Act, 2004.

Those to be confirmed include George Ekpungu, Secretary (Cross River); Luqman Muhammed (Edo); Anumba Adaeze (Enugu); Alhaji Kola Adesina (Kwara); and Alhaji Yahaya Muhammad (Yobe).

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Katsina winning war against banditry, Governor Masari boasts

Senate receives Buhari's request to confirm EFCC board members

Buhari administration not interested in naming sponsors of terrorism, says Adesina

Gov Okowa wants National Assembly to uphold true federalism

Sanwo-Olu upgrades 'Domestic, Sexual Violence Team' to agency

NCDC reports 1,182 suspected cholera cases in one week

Osinbajo canvasses transparent, fair democratic processes in Africa

'Nigeria is better off with 1 senator, 3 reps per state' - Okorocha

FCT leads with 121 as NCDC registers 393 infections, 6 deaths

Trending

Buhari will make final decision on sending Abba Kyari to face fraud charges in US

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, and President Muhammadu Buhari will have a huge say in what happens to suspended Abba Kyari [Presidency]

EFCC chairman Bawa hospitalised after collapsing at Presidential Villa

EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa [Twitter/@officialEFCC]

Here are 6 Nigerians on the UAE global terror watchlist

Illustrative photo: Boko Haram terrorists surrender to troops in Bama, Borno State [Nigerian Army]

Gbajabiamila says IPOB and Yoruba Nation agitators are no different from Boko Haram

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila [NASS]