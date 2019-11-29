In a bid to address the security situation and national inclusion in the country, the Senate has begun the process of establishing a National Institute for Security Studies in Orumba Anambra state.

The bill, being sponsored by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah representing Anambra South Senatorial District, has passed first reading in the Senate.

Senator Ubah told journalists in Abuja that the proposed legislation is a "strategic intervention" geared towards deepening and strengthening Nigeria’s capacity to train and equip citizens to tackle the several security and defence challenges of the 21st century.

"This bill will help fill the void that is already growing, the last piece of the puzzle to achieve a holistic and comprehensive coverage of strategic security development institutions across the country", he said.

"The institute which will see the South East host and complete the circle of zones with tactically placed instruments of state defence and security has been applauded by the Senate as worthy to pass through the first reading", expressing the hope that the legislative initiative will be approved and passed.

"It is worthy of note to state that out of the six geo-political zones, it is only the South East that does not have a key institution for internal and external security. There are already existing institutions in other geo-political zones," he said.

Senator Ubah listed such institutions as the Staff Services Academy in Lagos, South West; State Services Technical Academy in Calabar, South South; Institute of Security Studies, recently upgraded to National Institute for Security Studies, in Abuja representing the North Central; Staff Development Centre in Kaduna, North West, and the Senior Staff Development Centre in Bauchi, North East.

He informed that these institutions are mostly saddled with the training of Department of State Services (DSS) staff as well as other national security staff/recruitment which is managed by the DSS.

"Certain occurrences have in recent times, further exposed the dire need for greater capacity building, institutional strengthening and the strategic integration of all parts of the nation in the security architecture for total national cohesion and unity."

"This, therefore, brings home, the urgent need to establish a security training institute in the South East so as to augment the already existing institutions in other geo-political zones and strengthen our national security architecture," he added.

Senator Ubah recalled that the institution was existent in Enugu before it was closed,

"The essence of this bill is to create a regional balance/inclusion and cultural background which is a core and pivotal element of intelligence, especially now that security and national inclusion are top priorities of the federal government."

The institute, when established, would nurture and develop dynamic and quality security services in Nigeria through training, examination and certification, adding that it would also be saddled with the responsibility of training students on high standard strategic security studies and intelligence reports.

He noted that the establishment bill, would also promote and enhance the general development of security by conducting research programmes into security and allied subjects with special emphasis on innovative global security practices while creating security awareness among the general public.