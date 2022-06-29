RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate proceeds on 19-day Sallah break

The Senate has adjourned sitting until July 19 for Sallah break.

President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan made the announcement during Wednesday’s plenary.

“I wish us a very happy and memorable Eid-Kabir recess and also wish all Nigerians happy celebration.

“While we are on recess, if there is need for us to have an emergency session, we should always be prepared to be available as much as possible.

“Because as parliamentarians, we are also medical doctors of some of sorts in the polity.

“We should also ensure that our constituencies get to know what we have been doing here. We still have that onerous responsibility educating the people we serve because many of them don’t understand what our responsibilities are,” he said.

