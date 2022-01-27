RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate probes Shedrach Ochoche’s murder in police custody

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Senate, on Wednesday, opened investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of one Shedrach Ochoche, while in police custody.

Nigerian senators [Tope Brown]
Nigerian senators [Tope Brown]

The senate’s decision to unravel the mystery surrounding Ochoche’s death, followed a petition by Sen. Abba Moro (PDP-Benue) at Tuesday’s plenary.

Recommended articles

Laying the petition, Moro lamented how a member of his constituent, Ochoche was allegedly arrested and eventually murdered by men of the Nigerian Police Force on Tuesday, Jan. 17 in Mabushi Police station in Abuja.

“Ochoche had resigned from his job in a Chinese restaurant in Jabi, after his employers owed him three months salary."

According to the lawmaker, five days after Ochoche resigned, the owner of the Chinese restaurant, made allegations against him that he (Ochoche) stole her missing car battery.

“The police subsequently arrested Ochoche, detained and tortured him severely for days.

“Efforts by Ochoche’s family to have him released to them on bail were to no avail even when they had noticed and complained to the police authorities that his health was deteriorating, their appeals fell on deaf ears.”

According to the lawmaker, the family of the deceased wants the police to tell the world what happened to their son, Ochoche and the circumstances that led to his death in their custody.

The Senate President, Mr Ahmad Lawan, thereafter, referred the petition to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to revert back in four weeks.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reconciliation of PDP factions in Oyo unrealistic - Party Chieftain

Reconciliation of PDP factions in Oyo unrealistic - Party Chieftain

NCDC reports 1 death, 75 new COVID-19 cases

NCDC reports 1 death, 75 new COVID-19 cases

Nigeria lost N3trn to fire outbreaks in 2021, says Aregbesola

Nigeria lost N3trn to fire outbreaks in 2021, says Aregbesola

Egypt to assist Nigeria in preservation of looted Benin bronzes

Egypt to assist Nigeria in preservation of looted Benin bronzes

Telecom operators rule out 5G interference with flights

Telecom operators rule out 5G interference with flights

NNPC assures Nigerians of sufficient petrol stock

NNPC assures Nigerians of sufficient petrol stock

Senate probes Shedrach Ochoche’s murder in police custody

Senate probes Shedrach Ochoche’s murder in police custody

Buhari appoints Tahir as MD of NEMSA

Buhari appoints Tahir as MD of NEMSA

Why FG wants costly fuel subsidy scheme to go away [Pulse Explainer]

Why FG wants costly fuel subsidy scheme to go away [Pulse Explainer]

Trending

The city of Lagos now has the fastest trains in Africa

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu PHOTO - TWITTER - BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU

Tinubu apologises over 'incorrect claim' on PVC, says it was a mistake

National Leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

JAMB announces date for 2022 UTME, DE registration

The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede (Eagle online)

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan. [NLCHeadquarters]