Senate probes Shedrach Ochoche’s murder in police custody

Laying the petition, Moro lamented how a member of his constituent, Ochoche was allegedly arrested and eventually murdered by men of the Nigerian Police Force on Tuesday, Jan. 17 in Mabushi Police station in Abuja.

“Ochoche had resigned from his job in a Chinese restaurant in Jabi, after his employers owed him three months salary."

According to the lawmaker, five days after Ochoche resigned, the owner of the Chinese restaurant, made allegations against him that he (Ochoche) stole her missing car battery.

“The police subsequently arrested Ochoche, detained and tortured him severely for days.

“Efforts by Ochoche’s family to have him released to them on bail were to no avail even when they had noticed and complained to the police authorities that his health was deteriorating, their appeals fell on deaf ears.”

According to the lawmaker, the family of the deceased wants the police to tell the world what happened to their son, Ochoche and the circumstances that led to his death in their custody.