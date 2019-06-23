Olu Onemola, the Special Assistant on New Media to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan has resigned his appointment.

Onemola, who worked for the immediate past Senate President, Bukola Saraki as SA on New Media resigned four days after he was reappointed by Lawan.

In a letter addressed to Lawan, Onemola, who was appointed on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, said he would like to excuse himself from taking the appointment due to the controversy it has generated.

The letter reads: “A few days ago, I was asked to continue on in my role as Special Assistant on New Media to His Excellency, the President of the 9th Senate.

“As an individual who prides myself in always setting a high standard and significant precedents I feel honoured to have been asked to fill this vital role in the service of our great country,” he said.

“I thank you sir, for the offer to continue on to serve and promote the work of the 9th Senate of the Federal Republic which I am sure is home out of your patriotic desire to serve the Nigerian people.

“However, at this time, given my personal antecedents, and the controversy that this has generated, I would respectfully like to be excused from taking up this national assignment.

“It is my hope that whoever does fill this role, builds upon what we have started in terms of opening up the activities of the Nigerian Senate to the public.

“I will be ready and available in whatever way to give my recommendations if and when requested as the new team begins its work.

“I have communicated my decision to the Chief of Staff, Babagana Muhammad Aji, and I wish the new team all the best as they work to meet the demands of the Nigerian people.”

The Senate President, has since approved the resignation and wished Onemola all the best in his future endeavors.

This is coming days after Lawan withdrew the appointment of Festus Adedayo as his special adviser on media and publicity, following protests from All Progressive Party (APC) members, who accused him of rewarding people that are in opposition to the party and President Muhammadu Buhari.