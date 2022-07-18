RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate President wishes Osinbajo speedy recovery

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has sent a get-well-soon message to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who is recuperating in Lagos after a surgical procedure to treat a pain in his leg.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan at the Independence Day dinner [Twitter/@NGRPresident]

Lawan in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media Ola Awoniyi in Abuja on Monday, joined other Nigerians and well-wishers of Osinbajo in expressing relief and joy from the success of the surgical procedure.

“I wish our Vice President a full and speedy recovery, we thank God for the success of the surgical procedure and pray God, the great physician, to touch him with His healing hand and perfect the healing.

“We earnestly pray that the Vice President speedily bounces back on his feet to continue his service to the nation,” Lawan said.

