Lawan in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Ola Awoniyi commiserated with the family of the deceased senator and the government and people of Imo over the tragic loss.

Lawan also condoled with senators and friends of the departed senator.

He recalled that Uwajumogu was full of life at the Senate Chamber on Tuesday, which made the news of his death even more difficult to take.

“But God gives and takes in line with his supreme sovereignty so we cannot question His will.

“Senator Uwajumogu’s sudden death is shocking and a painful loss to the 9th National Assembly where he always made robust contributions to the debates and other activities of the Upper legislative chamber.

“He will be greatly missed by all of us, his colleagues and staff of the senate,” lawan said.

The senate president prayed that God almighty will comfort his loved ones and grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.