President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has received with shock and sadness the news of the passing on of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari.

Lawan in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Ola Awoniyi in Abuja on Saturday expressed his heartfelt condolence to Mallam Kyari’s family over the great loss.

The Senate President also condoled with President Buhari over the loss of his CoS describing him as a `very competent, dedicated and loyal aide, who was a pillar in his administration”.

Lawan extended his heartfelt sympathy to the Government and people of Borno State over the passage of a great son of the state.

Lawan said Kyari drew from his experiences as a lawyer who was called to the Bar in 1983, a banker and journalist to become an administrator par excellence who did his best as the topmost aide of the President.

The Senate President said Kyari was very deep, firm, focused and unassuming in his national assignment until his death.

“He was a man of deep convictions and courage who understood his role and performed it with uncommon dedication and effectiveness.

“He shared the values of President Buhari and his passion for the emancipation of the poor in Nigeria and the all-round development of the country for the benefit of all its people.

“Mallam Kyari played his role well and will always be appreciated, more so now that the Almighty Allah has called time on his earthly sojourn,” Lawan said.

The Senate President prayed that Allah will accept his soul into aljannah and comfort all who have been left in grief by his passage.