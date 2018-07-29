news

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki has met with the Obama foundation leadership program winners in Lagos to discuss Youth entrepreneurship and Job creation.

It was an interactive between the Senate President and the emerging leaders. Members of the Obama Leadership foundation discussed the bottlenecks involved in youth advocacy and entrepreneurship after Saraki's remarks.

The Meeting was attended by several young business owners and policy advocates. Mr Ebuka Obi Uchendu of Multichoice Africa, Ms Oluyemi Ayeni, the founder of Pearl recycling, Mr Moses Enoleka, the CEO of Sonicare and a host of other emerging leaders in business.

Ms Oluwaseun Ayodeji, the Executive director of the Stand to End Rape started the session by talking about sexual harassment in the work place and society, she advocated for quick passage of the Sexual harassment bill in the Senate.

The Senate President quipped in by talking about the passage of Sexual Harassment in tertiary institutions bill that criminalises the practice in higher institutions.

He promised to engage the house of Representatives to expedite the passage of the Sexual harassment bill and the Gender Equality and Opportunities bill.

Dr. Saraki engaged the young leaders about the importance of creating opportunities and bridging the gap between the private sector and governance.

The young leaders cut across all sectors of the economy. Education, financial inclusion, New media, renewable energy, entrepreneurs and the health sector.

All the attendants talked about sector peculiar issues from poor education curriculum to the ease of doing business, access to credit, Poor infrastructure, Nollywood grant, bottlenecks in exportation and high tariff for renewable energy.

The attendees discussed possible solutions to the peculiar problems in their sectors and implored the Senate President to follow up on the recommendations.

On Education, Mr Femi Taiwo, the Executive director of LEAP Africa discussed the importance of changing school curriculum and improving access to e-learning.

He discussed the possibility of the NUC recognizing e-learning initiatives much more and to improve teacher training.

The Young leaders advised that the multiple agencies in charge of exportation be collapsed into one that can supervise and ensure transparency to reduce the bureaucracy involved.

In his Closing remarks, the President of the Senate thanked everyone for coming and discussed the current situation in all the sectors and ways it can be improved.

He discussed the importance of the sort of engagement, he praised the young leaders for their job in creating opportunities for young people and bridging the gap for Government.

The President of the Senate talked about the key legislation passed to solve a lot of the problems discussed, like the amendment to the UBE act to improving funding for basic education, the CAMA bill that makes the registration of new business easier, the electronic transactions bill that protects online transactions and the movable assets acts that makes loans readily accessible for young people.

Dr Bukola Saraki then demanded policy documents and promised a follow up with public hearings and meeting with the head of the relevant MDAs to improve the situation and create opportunities for the Nigerian youth.