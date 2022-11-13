RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate President loses media aide

Malam Mohammed Isa, the Special Assistant to the President of the Senate on Media, died on Friday, an official has said.

President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan. [Twitter/@SPNigeria]

With submission to will of God, we deeply regret to announce the death of Special Assistant on Media to President of Senate, Mohammed Abdulkadir Isa,” the statement said.

Awoniyi said that the deceased has been buried in Funtua, Katsina State in accordance with Islamic rites.

“The President of the Senate expressed sadness over the tragic death of Isa, he described Isa’s death as shocking, heart-rending and a great loss.

“He said Isa was very dedicated to his duties, was never found wanting and was very professional in his journalistic calling.

“Lawan condoled with his family, staff colleagues and the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) over the loss, he also commiserated with the government and people of Katsina State over the incident.

“He prayed to Allah to grant his loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, forgive his sins and grant him Al Jannah Firdaus."

Isa was a reporter with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) before he was appointed as a media aide by the former President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki.

The appointment was renewed after Ahmed Lawan succeeded Saraki as Senate President.

