This was contained in an email from the Senate President’s Media Office on Tuesday as it also released his official portrait:

”The attached photograph is the official portrait of the president of the Senate.”

Continuing, the email states:

“The President of the Senate is to be addressed as: Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, Ph.D, CON, as indicated on the portrait.”

Earlier, Lawan said the senate under his leadership would do justice to all to ensure that it perform its role for the benefit of Nigerians.

ALSO READ: Buhari to swear in new ministers with portfolios in 2 weeks

The statement reads in part: “elections are over. It shows that we voted for a united senate and it is clear that the outcome is bipartisan.

“All parties including the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and Young Progressives Party(YPP) voted for me and with this outcome, the 9th Senate is ready to take off as a united senate.

“Today means so many things. It is the commencement of another decade of our democracy and we will work to ensure best global parliamentary practice among other things,” he said.

However, Pulse has also compiled a list of 12 things Lawan needs to know as he's been elected Senate President.

Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan is a senator who represents the All Progressive Congress in the Yobe North Constituency of Yobe State. He became a senator in 2007. In 2019, he emerged the new Senate President of the 9th National Assembly with 79 votes cast to beat Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume with 28 votes.