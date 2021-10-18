RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate President Lawan preaches peace, love, tolerance

Authors:

News Agency of nigera

Lawan also wants prayers and support for law enforcement and security forces.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan [Tope Brown]
Senate President Ahmad Lawan [Tope Brown]

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-el-Maulud which commemorates the birth of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad.

Lawan said this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Ola Awoniyi, in Abuja on Monday.

He said the occasion should remind Muslims, and all people of faith, of the virtues of peaceful coexistence, love and tolerance as taught and lived by the Holy Prophet.

"Prophet Muhammad set clear examples through his life of piety and fervent worship of Allah for all true Muslims to emulate at all times.

"Doing so is particularly important now when these virtues are required for healing our land and strengthening our bond as humans, people of faith and Nigerians."

He said that the Federal Government and the National Assembly would continue to work assiduously to create the enabling environment for peaceful coexistence and prosperity in Nigeria.

Lawan reminded Muslims to continue to observe the COVID-19 health protocols during and after the celebration.

He also called for prayers and support for law enforcement and security forces in their 'valiant and patriotic efforts to protect all of us'.

