RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate President Lawan leads senators to Daura for turbaning of Buhari's son

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Yusuf will be turbaned to become the District Head of Kwasarawa in Sandamu Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan in company of senators in Daura to attend the trubanning ceremony of Yusuf Buhari (Daily Trust)
Senate President, Ahmed Lawan in company of senators in Daura to attend the trubanning ceremony of Yusuf Buhari (Daily Trust)

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and some senators have arrived in Katsina, to attend the turbaning ceremony of Yusuf, President Muhammadu Buhari's son.

Recommended articles

Lawan and his colleagues were received by the State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Airport, Katsina on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Yusuf is expected to be turbaned as Talban Daura.

With this title, the president’s son will become the District Head of Kwasarawa in Sandamu Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Senators Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf, Mohammed Sani Musa, and Bello Mandiya are currently in Daura with the senate president for the turbaning ceremony.

Explaining the reason for conferring a chieftaincy title on the president’s son, the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk, recently said that the gesture was meant to reciprocate the good things President Buhari had done for Daura.

He said, “We are giving him this title to reciprocate the all the good things his father, President Muhammadu Buhari, has done to Daura.

“Even if you don’t like Buhari, you know that Daura of today is different from what it were six years ago. So, to reciprocate this gesture, we gave him the title of Talban Daura, which he gave to his only son, Yusuf. This will prevent him from strolling around Yola (his mother’s hometown) and Abuja.”

Meanwhile, the president and his wife, Aisha Buhari are in Turkey to attend the third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit in Istanbul.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Emir of Daura turbans Buhari’s son, Yusuf as district head

Emir of Daura turbans Buhari’s son, Yusuf as district head

Omicron cases now in 89 countries, doubling 3 days in areas with local spread – WHO

Omicron cases now in 89 countries, doubling 3 days in areas with local spread – WHO

Senate President Lawan leads senators to Daura for turbaning of Buhari's son

Senate President Lawan leads senators to Daura for turbaning of Buhari's son

Nasarawa State Govt bans use of charcoal

Nasarawa State Govt bans use of charcoal

Customs intercepts container loaded with guns in Lagos

Customs intercepts container loaded with guns in Lagos

Lagos records over 900 COVID-19 cases as Nigeria confirms 1,584 fresh infections

Lagos records over 900 COVID-19 cases as Nigeria confirms 1,584 fresh infections

PDP explains why it didn’t challenge Anambra governorship election

PDP explains why it didn’t challenge Anambra governorship election

COVID-19: WHO approves Covovax vaccine for emergency use

COVID-19: WHO approves Covovax vaccine for emergency use

NLC announces nationwide protests over fuel subsidy removal

NLC announces nationwide protests over fuel subsidy removal

Trending

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron (Solacebase)

Embassy confirms arrival of 78 Nigerian students on scholarship in Russia

Nigerian students arrive Russia (NAN)

Dabiri-Erewa lauds David Alaba’s donation of N13.3 million to curb open defecation

David Alaba donates N133 million to curb open defecation in Nigeria (Real Champs)

Nigeria's public debt rises to N38 trillion

Nigeria's debt profile has risen to worrying heights under President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]