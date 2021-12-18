Senate President Lawan leads senators to Daura for turbaning of Buhari's son

Lawan and his colleagues were received by the State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Airport, Katsina on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Yusuf is expected to be turbaned as Talban Daura.

With this title, the president’s son will become the District Head of Kwasarawa in Sandamu Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Senators Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf, Mohammed Sani Musa, and Bello Mandiya are currently in Daura with the senate president for the turbaning ceremony.

Explaining the reason for conferring a chieftaincy title on the president’s son, the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk, recently said that the gesture was meant to reciprocate the good things President Buhari had done for Daura.

He said, “We are giving him this title to reciprocate the all the good things his father, President Muhammadu Buhari, has done to Daura.

“Even if you don’t like Buhari, you know that Daura of today is different from what it were six years ago. So, to reciprocate this gesture, we gave him the title of Talban Daura, which he gave to his only son, Yusuf. This will prevent him from strolling around Yola (his mother’s hometown) and Abuja.”