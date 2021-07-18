Senate President lauds FG’s infrastructure development projects in Yobe

Lawan made the commendation on Sunday while inspecting some of the ongoing Federal Government’s projects in Yobe North Senatorial District.

Lawan, who represents Yobe North Senatorial District at the upper chamber of the National Assembly, expressed satisfaction with progress of work on some of the projects.

The projects include the Government Science Secondary School, Gashua; Mother Care Center, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Housing Estate, clinic and hostels at the Federal University, Gashua, Gasamu-Gogaram and Gogaram-Dasama roads.

Lawan described the construction of the 36 km Gasamu-Gogaram road in Jakusko Local Government Area, as a major project that would enhance the development of the people of the state.

“The environment is entirely populated by farmers. Our people in the rural areas are largely farmers and this area has not had the opportunity to have an access road.

“Therefore, this road is going to establish this part of the country as an agricultural hub. Our farmers will have the opportunity to evacuate their product to the markets.

“We are pleased with the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to approve the construction of this road.

“I commend the Federal Government for this investment and I want to assure everyone that this investment is a worthwhile and it will add value to the lives of the people in this part of the country and the economy of the country.” he said.