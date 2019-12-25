Lawan, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, on Tuesday in Abuja, described the attack on Jonathan’s home in Otuoke, Bayelsa, in the early hours of Tuesday, as the height of barbarism and criminality.

The Senate president said the act was in defiance to logic, adding: “it should be condemned without reservation by all right-thinking Nigerians.”

Lawan called on the security agencies to ensure proper investigation into the matter so that the perpetrators would be brought to book.

He commended the promptness and bravery of the security personnel on duty which foiled the intention of the attackers and commiserate with the family of the soldier who lost his life in the attack.