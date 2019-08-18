The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has condemned the attack on his colleague, Ike Ekweremadu in Germany on Saturday, August 17, 2019.

The former Deputy President of the Senate was assaulted by a group of men identified members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) at the second annual Igbo Cultural Festival held in Nuremberg, Germany.

Ekweremadu was reported to have been invited to the event to deliver a keynote address, but was chased out of the event venue as some men were seen pelting him with stones, water packs and yams.

Joining the Federal Government and many other Nigerians to condemn the attack, the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan in a statement released on Sunday, August 18, 2019, described the incident as shameful assault.

The statement reads: The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has unreservedly condemned the shameful assault on the former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, on Saturday in Nuremberg, Germany.

Senator Ekweremadu was to give a keynote address at the Second Igbo Annual Cultural Festival and Convention organised by Ndi-Igbo Germany in that city when a mob, which identified themselves as members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), invaded the venue to attack an illustrious son of Ndigbo who in his political career has consistently identified with and defended the cause of his people.

“It is incredibly absurd for anybody to blame the distinguished Senator for the violent criminal activities in his home base, the purported reason cited by the mob for the bewildering attack.”

“Senator Ekweremadu, like all his distinguished colleagues in the Ninth Assembly of the Senate, is concerned about the insecurity and other challenges in that area and other parts of Nigeria.”

You’ll recall that the Federal Government under the Terrorism (Prevention) Act 2013, designated IPOB as a terrorist organisation on September 18, 2017.

Meanwhile, John Nwodo, the President-General of Ohanaeze-Ndigbo has criticised the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over the attack on the former Deputy Senate President, Dr Ike Ekweremadu in Germany.

Nwodo condemned the attitude of those behind the attack, saying it is despicable, un -Igbo and disgraceful.