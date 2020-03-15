Lawan in a statement by His Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, on Sunday condoled with all those who lost loved ones in the incident.

He also sympathised with those who were injured and those who lost property to the inferno.

The Senate President commiserated with the Lagos State Government over the tragic incident and prayed to God to comfort all those who were affected.

Lawan called on the relevant authorities and agencies to get to the root of the incident with a view to forestalling a recurrence.