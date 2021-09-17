Senate President bags chieftaincy title in Iyin-Ekiti

Mr Ola Awoniyi Lawan’s Special Adviser on Media in a statement in Abuja on Friday said the event was part of the activities to mark the Oluyin of Iyin’s first coronation anniversary.

In a letter of appreciation earlier sent to the Senate President, the Iyin Ekiti paramount ruler described Lawan as a blessing to Nigeria.

“Your openness, warmth and assurances of commitment to the growth and development of Iyin Ekiti in particular and Nigeria as a whole further accentuates your well-known attributes as a great leader who seeks to smoothen the concerns of the governed.

“You are indeed, without mincing words, a blessing to our dear nation,” Oba Ajakaiye said.