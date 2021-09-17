RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate President bags chieftaincy title in Iyin-Ekiti

In a letter of appreciation earlier sent to the Senate President, the Iyin Ekiti paramount ruler described Lawan as a blessing to Nigeria.

President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan. [Twitter/@SPNigeria]
The President of Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, will on Sept 18 enrolled in the Iyin Ekiti Traditional Hall of Fame with the conferment on him, the “Aare Akorewolu” of Iyin Kingdom by the Oluyin of Iyin, Oba Adeola Adeniyi Ajakaiye.

Mr Ola Awoniyi Lawan’s Special Adviser on Media in a statement in Abuja on Friday said the event was part of the activities to mark the Oluyin of Iyin’s first coronation anniversary.

“Your openness, warmth and assurances of commitment to the growth and development of Iyin Ekiti in particular and Nigeria as a whole further accentuates your well-known attributes as a great leader who seeks to smoothen the concerns of the governed.

“You are indeed, without mincing words, a blessing to our dear nation,” Oba Ajakaiye said.

He thanked the senate president for his valued support to the indigenes of the town who are currently serving the nation in various capacities in the government of the Federal Republic.

