Mr Babagana Muhammad, Chief of Staff to the President of Senate in a statement in Abuja said approval was also given for the appointment of Dr Betty Okoroh as Special Assistant on Administration.

Muhammad said Mr Olu Onemola was appointed as Special Assistant on New Media, while Mr Tope Olowoeye was appointed as Senior Legislative Aid on Media and Publicity (Photography).

ALSO READ: Femi Otedola sells Forte Oil

He said Mr Ogechukwu Nwankwoh would function as Senior Legislative Aid on Schedules and Events.(