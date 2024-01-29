Senate President Akpabio wants Super Eagles to win AFCON for Nigerians

Akpabio gave the commendation in a congratulatory message to the Nigerian team signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, in Abuja on Sunday.

Akpabio said the Eagles' triumph over Cameroon had shown that they had the capacity to beat any team in Africa. He said the resourcefulness of the Super Eagles was never in doubt.

"I felt proud watching the Super Eagles demobilise the lions; apart from dominating the Indomitable Lions, the Eagles tamed the Lions and made them look ordinary. That is the Nigerian spirit, I congratulate you for making millions of Nigerians proud," Akpabio said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

He said the Super Eagles' opponent in the quarter finals, the Palancas Negras of Angola, was not a pushover, but expressed optimism that Nigeria would triumph in the game.

"Your opponents in the quarter finals are also a strong side, but I strongly believe that with determination, right tactics and team work, you will subdue them. While I congratulate you for advancing to this stage of the competition, I urge you not to be complacent but continue to be focused and resilient.