Senate President Akpabio wants Super Eagles to win AFCON for Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

Akpabio is optimistic the Super Eagles of Nigeria will win the competition.

The Super Eagles will face Angola in a quarter-final game this week [NFF]
The Super Eagles will face Angola in a quarter-final game this week [NFF]

Akpabio gave the commendation in a congratulatory message to the Nigerian team signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, in Abuja on Sunday.

Akpabio said the Eagles' triumph over Cameroon had shown that they had the capacity to beat any team in Africa. He said the resourcefulness of the Super Eagles was never in doubt.

"I felt proud watching the Super Eagles demobilise the lions; apart from dominating the Indomitable Lions, the Eagles tamed the Lions and made them look ordinary. That is the Nigerian spirit, I congratulate you for making millions of Nigerians proud," Akpabio said.

Godswill Akpabio, Nigeria's Senate President [Vanguard]
Godswill Akpabio, Nigeria's Senate President [Vanguard]

He said the Super Eagles' opponent in the quarter finals, the Palancas Negras of Angola, was not a pushover, but expressed optimism that Nigeria would triumph in the game.

"Your opponents in the quarter finals are also a strong side, but I strongly believe that with determination, right tactics and team work, you will subdue them. While I congratulate you for advancing to this stage of the competition, I urge you not to be complacent but continue to be focused and resilient.

"We are behind you and all Nigerians are supporting you. Do not look back but go on and bring home the trophy," Akpabio stated.

Senate President Akpabio wants Super Eagles to win AFCON for Nigerians

