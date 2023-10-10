ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate President Akpabio urges stronger ties with US

News Agency Of Nigeria

Akpabio Acknowledges U.S. role in global democracy.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio. [Twitter: Godswill Akpabio]
President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio. [Twitter: Godswill Akpabio]

Recommended articles

Acknowledging the pivotal role played by the United States in promoting democracy and democratic values worldwide, Akpabio praised the sacrifices made by Americans, emphasising that their dedication often required the ultimate price.

He urged the American government to persist in its role as a guiding force for emerging democracies, emphasising the significance of their support for countries like Nigeria.

"I am a believer in the American democracy and I ask that you continue to offer assistance to Nigeria and other countries as we walk our way up the ladder of democracy," remarked Akpabio, underlining the importance of the U.S. as a beacon of democracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Greene, leading the American delegation, expressed his team's intention to strengthen collaborative efforts with the Nigerian Senate on multiple fronts. He stated, "We came here today to pay a courtesy call on the Senate President to Congratulate him and also in hopes that we can find ways to work together for the collective good of the Nigerian people."

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ex-minister aviation Hadi Sirika bags new appointment

Ex-minister aviation Hadi Sirika bags new appointment

FG to collaborate with NUJ over press freedom

FG to collaborate with NUJ over press freedom

APC affirms Timipre Sylva as Bayelsa governorship candidate despite court ruling

APC affirms Timipre Sylva as Bayelsa governorship candidate despite court ruling

Umahi vows to purge corrupt elements from Ministry of Works

Umahi vows to purge corrupt elements from Ministry of Works

Senate President Akpabio urges stronger ties with US

Senate President Akpabio urges stronger ties with US

Borno is peaceful, ready for business investors - NACCIMA

Borno is peaceful, ready for business investors - NACCIMA

Kogi Speaker declares APC's Ododo unrivaled ahead of governorship election

Kogi Speaker declares APC's Ododo unrivaled ahead of governorship election

CMD calls for protection of mental health as universal human right

CMD calls for protection of mental health as universal human right

Former army general sentenced to jail for embezzling funds

Former army general sentenced to jail for embezzling funds

Pulse Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police

A Nigerian police officer checking a vehicle documents at a checkpoint. [Carmart]

11 essential documents vehicle owners must have in Nigeria

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

BREAKING: Naira Marley in custody as Lagos police probe Mobhad’s death

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu