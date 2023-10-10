Senate President Akpabio urges stronger ties with US
Akpabio Acknowledges U.S. role in global democracy.
Acknowledging the pivotal role played by the United States in promoting democracy and democratic values worldwide, Akpabio praised the sacrifices made by Americans, emphasising that their dedication often required the ultimate price.
He urged the American government to persist in its role as a guiding force for emerging democracies, emphasising the significance of their support for countries like Nigeria.
"I am a believer in the American democracy and I ask that you continue to offer assistance to Nigeria and other countries as we walk our way up the ladder of democracy," remarked Akpabio, underlining the importance of the U.S. as a beacon of democracy.
Greene, leading the American delegation, expressed his team's intention to strengthen collaborative efforts with the Nigerian Senate on multiple fronts. He stated, "We came here today to pay a courtesy call on the Senate President to Congratulate him and also in hopes that we can find ways to work together for the collective good of the Nigerian people."
