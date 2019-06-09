Following the purported endorsement of APC senator, Ahmed Lawan by 60 PDP senators for Senate Presidency, Senator Ali Ndume has said he’s more interested in votes not endorsement.

According to TheCable, the senator representing Borno south district said he is not bothered about Lawan’s endorsement by the leadership of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Well, I’ve said before that I am not looking for endorsement but looking for votes on election day. You know clearly that there is a difference between endorsement and election,” he told reporters.

Explaining why votes are more important than endorsement, Ndume made reference to 2015, when Lawan was endorsed by the party but lost the senate presidency to Bukola Saraki.

“He (Lawan) had the endorsement but what happened on the floor of the senate was different. This kind of thing has been there all along.

“We have seen endorsements against several elections. We are there already and it shall become past in a question of hours from now.

“I believe that my colleagues shall vote according to their conscience and they shall vote for a candidate that is more suitable for the position of the senate president. I am not bothered about endorsement rather, I am more worried about the election.

“As I’ve said, I shall go into the election on Tuesday and it shall have two sides; it is either one loses or wins. I do my numbering too, but I do my numbering not by publishing my colleagues’ names.”

Ndume is contesting for the position of the Senate President and he is challenging Ahmed Lawan who enjoys the support of the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).