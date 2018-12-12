Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Senate passes South East Development Commission Bill

Senate passes South East Development Commission Bill

The proposed commission aims at enhancing the infrastructural development of the South East zone, which is grappling with huge ecological challenges.

  • Published:
APC, PDP Senators at war over plan to override Buhari’s refusal to sign Electoral bill play Senate passes South East Development Commission Bill (Twitter/ Bukola Saraki)

The Senate at plenary on Wednesday, passed the South East Development Commission (Establishment) Bill 2018.

The proposed commission aims at enhancing the infrastructural development of the South East zone, which is grappling with huge ecological challenges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it also seeks to act as a catalyst for the development of the commercial potentials of the zone.

The proposed legislation requires the concurrence of the House of Representatives to become a bill of the National Assembly, and the president’s assent to become a Law.

Sponsored by two southeast senators, Stella Oduah (PDP-Anambra) and Samuel Anyanwu (PDP-Imo), the bill was first read in the Senate on June 22, 2016.

Its passage in the Red Chamber followed the presentation of the report of the Committee on Establishment and Public Service by its former Chairman, Sen. Emmanuel Paulker (PDP-Bayelsa).

After Paulker’s presentation, the bill was considered clause by clause by the committee of the whole, and amendments made by the lawmakers before it was read for the third time and eventually passed.

Speaking, the Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, who presided at the sitting, commended his colleagues for a job well done.

“Every morning we pray that God should give us the grace to do only those things that will promote the peace and unity of this country.

“I believe that we have shown today that we are committed to the unity of this country, and it is this unity that will give us faith in this country.

“This faith will in turn help us to pursue peace and progress,” he said.

Addressing newsmen after plenary, members of the South East caucus of the Senate, led by Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP-Abia), thanked their colleagues and members of the committee for their efforts.

Abaribe, who spoke on behalf of the caucus, urged the President to sign the bill into law “as soon as we tidy it up and bring to him, in the interest of the unity and progress of Nigeria”.

“This will put to rest the long-drawn agitation in the South East, and the difficulties in the rehabilitation and reconciliation efforts that started at the end of the civil war.

“All things we see always will end up at the negotiating table, which is what we have done,” he said.
The lawmaker said he hoped the House of Representatives would give concurrence to the bill as it went in the Senate.

When established, the South East Development Commission would be the third zonal interventionist body in the country.

Currently, there is the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the North East Development Commission established recently. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Senate pays Dariye N14.2 monthly allowances while serving 10-year...bullet
2 The untold story of how 13-yr-old Ochanya died while seeking an educationbullet
3 Nigerian Police say it's not a crime to have sex in the carbullet

Related Articles

Senate approves Festus Keyamo as NDIC board member
Senate in rowdy session as lawmakers reject Buhari's nominees for INEC, ICPC
Pulse List 2018: Top 10 Buhari quotes of the year
Melaye says Buhari responsible for hunger, poverty in new song (Video)
Pulse List 2018: The Top 10 political quotes that got all of Nigeria talking
Pulse List 2018: 10 most controversial Nigerian politicians
PDP calls Kashamu a 'clown' for parading as party's Ogun governorship candidate
2019: Kashamu is a fake candidate, PDP warns Ogun people
Senate pays Dariye N14.2 monthly allowances while serving 10-year prison sentence

Local

Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari, pictured in November 2018, was joined by representatives of dozens of other parties to commit to what he said should be "peaceful and credible" elections
Obasanjo’s criticism of Buhari undignified - Sen. Adamu
Senate confirms Festus Keyamo as NDIC board member
Senate approves Festus Keyamo as NDIC board member
Ekweremadu: All you need to know about 'assassination'
Ekweremadu mourns Ikedife, former President-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo
Buhari meets Ekweremadu, Southeast governors at Aso Rock
FEC okays $22.99m for Maritime Security
X
Advertisement