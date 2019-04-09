The bill was read for the third time and passed by the upper legislative chamber during plenary on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, to address the funding challenges of the Police Force.

Senate President Bukola Saraki said the passage of the bill will create big strides towards providing and improving security and the policing in our country.

"We believe that this bill will provide the funding needed for training and recruitment," he said.

The report on the Police Reform Bill is expected to also be laid at the ongoing plenary in Abuja after Saraki promised the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to fast-track the two bills.

"I am confident that by the time we lay the report on the Police Reform Bill, we would have gone a long way in moving the police in the right direction," the Senate President said on Tuesday.