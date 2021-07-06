Senate passes Nigerian French Language Village Establishment Bill

This followed the adoption of the report of Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND at Tuesday's plenary.

Presenting the report, Sen. Nora Ladi Daduut, a member of the Committee, said the legislation would serve as vehicle to facilitate the exchange of academic programmes at the village.

She said the presence of the French Language Village would foster transnational bilingualism to ensure national and regional integration and as well support international co-operation in promotion of French language.

"The knowledge and skills that will be acquired by the graduates from the establishment of the French Language Village, Badagry, Seme axis of Lagos state, will go a long way in expanding and deepening their horizon not only in acquisition of French Language skills, but also general language development," Daduut said.

The senate also passed the Chartered Institute of Directors Bill, 2021.

This followed the consideration of a report of the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service during plenary.

Presenting the report, Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau, said the bill sought to, among others, promote the practice of directorship in public and private sectors as well as promote high ethical standards in the practice of the profession.

The Senate has also approved five bills for concurrence from the House of Representatives.

They included Federal College of Agriculture Kirikasamma, Jigawa (Establishment) Bill, 2021; Orthopedic Hospitals Management Board Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021; and Chartered Institute of Public Administration of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2021.