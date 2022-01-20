RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate passes Nigerian Airspace Management Agency Bill

The Senate on Wednesday passed the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency Bill, 2022.

This followed the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Aviation at plenary.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Smart Adeyemi (APC-Kogi), said the bill sought to repeal Nigerian Airspace Management Agency Act, 2010 for the purposes of providing effective air navigation services in Nigeria.

According to him, the NAMA bill is one of the six Aviation Executive Bills referred to the Committee by the Senate which are related to crucial matters of regulation, training, management, and safety of the Aviation Industry.

“The issues that surround the Bill are significant in ensuring safe air travels and are part of efforts at enhancing the health and profitability of the overarching aviation sector and public benefit,” he said.

He observed that the Act establishing NAMA came into effect on May 26, 1999, and had been in operation for 22 years.

He said that the amendments to the NAMA Act 2010 were geared towards aligning the Agency to meet new operational requirements in the industry as stipulated by the International Civil Aviation Organisation(ICAO).

