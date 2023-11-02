BREAKING: Senate passes ₦2.17 trillion 2023 supplementary budget

The bill's passage came after the adoption of the harmonised sittings report of both chambers, submitted by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (APC Ogun West).

President Bola Tinubu's request for the quick consideration of the supplementary budget was read during Tuesday's plenary session.

The President urged the Senate to promptly review the proposals made in the bill, which had previously passed its second reading on the same day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Committee on Appropriations, led by Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, held extensive discussions with heads of seven concerned agencies late into Wednesday evening, November 1.

Addressing journalists, Senator Adeola confirmed that the committee had successfully met with the heads of these agencies, who defended the proposals made for their respective sectors.

"The committee has carried out the assignment given in line with the urgency required, and the report for final consideration and passage of the bill will be submitted to the Senate today (Thursday)," he stated.

What you should know

Among the prominent figures present at the interface with the committee was the Minister of Housing, Ahmed Dangiwa, who elaborated on the allocation of ₦100 billion in the supplementary budget for the Federal Ministry of Housing.

ADVERTISEMENT

He disclosed that the funds would be utilised for the construction of housing estates across the country.

According to him, the federal government plans to construct 1,000 housing estates in each state, with an additional 2,000 housing estates in urban areas across every geopolitical zone.

"The allocated ₦50 billion will kickstart the construction of housing estates nationwide, while the remaining ₦50 billion will be used to develop slums in various parts of the country," Minister Dangiwa explained.

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, defended the ₦100 billion allocated in the supplementary budget for the FCT.

He revealed that ₦22 billion was earmarked for the completion of the metro rail project. Wike stated the importance of demolishing all abandoned structures within the FCT to prevent them from becoming havens for criminals from neighboring states.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We will bring down all abandoned buildings within the FCT. These structures have become hideouts for criminals, and it's crucial to ensure the safety and security of our residents," Wike asserted.