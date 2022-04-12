RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate passes Federal University of Technology Auchi establishment bill

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Senate has passed a bill to establish the Federal University of Technology, Auchi in Edo.

Senate (DailyNigerian)
Senate (DailyNigerian)

The passage of the bill followed its re-committal to the Committee of the Whole on Tuesday at plenary.

Recommended articles

The motion for re-committal was sponsored by Sen. Yahaya Abdullahi (APC- Kebbi).

Presenting the bill, Abdullahi said that the Federal University of Technology, Auchi, Edo (Establishment) Bill was passed by the National Assembly and transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

“Some fundamental issues which required fresh legislative action by both Chambers of the National Assembly emerged after critical analysis of the Bill by Mr President C-in-C,” he said.

He said against the backdrop of the issues identified, a Technical Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives and the Directorate of Legal Services met and worked on the Bill.

Accordingly, the Senate while relying on order 1(b) and order 52(6) of the Senate Standing Order, 2022 as amended, rescinded its decision on the bill and re-committed same to the Committee of the Whole for re-consideration and passage.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reps pass NYSC Trust Fund establishment bill

Reps pass NYSC Trust Fund establishment bill

Easter: FG declares Friday and Monday Public holidays

Easter: FG declares Friday and Monday Public holidays

Senate passes Federal University of Technology Auchi establishment bill

Senate passes Federal University of Technology Auchi establishment bill

Buhari approves 3 new polytechnics

Buhari approves 3 new polytechnics

Adamu and Kyari resign from Senate

Adamu and Kyari resign from Senate

My campaign will be issues-based, Oyebanji assures

My campaign will be issues-based, Oyebanji assures

Russian military launches numerous overnight strikes in Ukraine

Russian military launches numerous overnight strikes in Ukraine

2023: Ebonyi youths write Umahi, demand free, fair contests

2023: Ebonyi youths write Umahi, demand free, fair contests

NDE disburses N14.6m agric loans to youths in Akwa Ibom

NDE disburses N14.6m agric loans to youths in Akwa Ibom

Trending

Court dismisses Abba Kyari’s fundamental rights suit against NDLEA

Abba-Kyari (1)

Lagos seals hospital where woman died during labour due to ‘incompetence’

Lagos govt seals Medville hospital where a woman died during labour due to ‘incompetence’

FG approves establishment of 12 private Universities; FULL LIST

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [FMIC]

Adeboye's son apologises for calling pastors 'goats'; RCCG imposes sanctions

Leke Adeboye [churchtimesnigeria].