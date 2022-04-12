The passage of the bill followed its re-committal to the Committee of the Whole on Tuesday at plenary.
Senate passes Federal University of Technology Auchi establishment bill
The Senate has passed a bill to establish the Federal University of Technology, Auchi in Edo.
The motion for re-committal was sponsored by Sen. Yahaya Abdullahi (APC- Kebbi).
Presenting the bill, Abdullahi said that the Federal University of Technology, Auchi, Edo (Establishment) Bill was passed by the National Assembly and transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.
“Some fundamental issues which required fresh legislative action by both Chambers of the National Assembly emerged after critical analysis of the Bill by Mr President C-in-C,” he said.
He said against the backdrop of the issues identified, a Technical Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives and the Directorate of Legal Services met and worked on the Bill.
Accordingly, the Senate while relying on order 1(b) and order 52(6) of the Senate Standing Order, 2022 as amended, rescinded its decision on the bill and re-committed same to the Committee of the Whole for re-consideration and passage.
