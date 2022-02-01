Senate passes Civil Aviation Bill

Presenting the report, Sen. Smart Adeyemi, Chairman of the Committee, said the aim of the bill was to provide an effective legal and institutional framework for the regulation of civil aviation in Nigeria to confirm with the standards and recommended practices set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

He added that the legislation was aimed at establishing rules of operation and divisions of responsibility within the Nigerian civil aviation system in order to promote aviation safety.

“It will ensure that Nigerian’s obligations under international aviation agreements are implemented and consolidated,” he said.