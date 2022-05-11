RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate passes bill to re-enact Customs Act, establishes NCS Board

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Senate on Wednesday at plenary passed a bill to repeal and re-enact the Customs and Excise Management Act 2004.

Senate (DailyNigerian)
Senate (DailyNigerian)

The passage of the bill followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariffs.

Recommended articles

Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Francis Alimikhena (APC-Edo), in his presentation, said the bill amongst others, and seeks to assist the Nigeria Customs Service administration in driving economic growth and trade facilitation.

He said the bill when signed into law would make the NCS a legal entity under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning with a Board to serve Nigerians and facilitate international trade.

According to him, the bill which has 283 clauses, also seeks to bring the Customs and Excise Management Act in line with modern day Customs operation globally.

“It will also provide for the NCS a consolidated single legal reference document instead of multiple enactments,’’ he said.

He said that the bill makes provision for the use of electronic documents, electronic payments and other information technology that are applicable to modern Customs administration.

The bill after a clause-by-clause consideration was passed by the chamber.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu submits APC presidential form

Tinubu submits APC presidential form

Presidency insists on May 29 handover date

Presidency insists on May 29 handover date

Senate passes bill to re-enact Customs Act, establishes NCS Board

Senate passes bill to re-enact Customs Act, establishes NCS Board

1 dies during attack on JAMB officials in Lagos hotel

1 dies during attack on JAMB officials in Lagos hotel

ASUU Strike: Bayelsa Deputy Gov urges students to maintain good character

ASUU Strike: Bayelsa Deputy Gov urges students to maintain good character

5 times Buhari’s APC attacked Jonathan amid controversial calls for his return in 2023

5 times Buhari’s APC attacked Jonathan amid controversial calls for his return in 2023

Minister of Education becomes first to resign for presidential aspiration

Minister of Education becomes first to resign for presidential aspiration

Bandits kill 6 soldiers in Taraba

Bandits kill 6 soldiers in Taraba

PDP appoints La’ah as Senate Deputy Minority Whip

PDP appoints La’ah as Senate Deputy Minority Whip

Trending

Ukatu imported N22bn tramadol with Abba Kyari's help - NDLEA

Abba Kyari and Afam Ukatu (KanyiDaily)

IPOB warns Apostle Suleman, Tunde Bakare for 'loose statements'

IPOB sends warning to Apostle Suleman, Tunde Bakare for loose statements

No respite for students as ASUU extends ongoing strike by 12 weeks

No respite for undergraduates as ASUU extends ongoing strike by 12 weeks.

UK recognises IPOB as terrorist group, now excluded from asylum

Suspected IPOB members. [Twitter/@Yeribabaa]