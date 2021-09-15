Senate passes bill to establish medical sciences varsity in Iyin-Ekiti

The passage followed the presentation of the report of the Senate Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary) presented by the Chairman, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, during plenary.

The bill was sponsored by Senator Michael Bamidele (APC-Ekiti), Chairman Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

Presenting the report on Wednesday, Oloriegbe who said that the bill was read for the second time on March 16, said it sought to advance learning and higher education in the field of medicine and environmental sciences.

He further said that the establishment of the university would provide basic scientific training as a foundation for the development of medicine and allied disciplines.

He said, "The bill is to provide a highly specialised institution that is not only productive but needed for medical advancement of the country.

"The University will be delivering education and training to current and future employees of medical profession.