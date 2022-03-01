RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate passes bill on Independent candidacy

89 senators voted in support of the bill while five voted against it.

The Senate has passed Bill which seeks to allow independent candidates to contest for elective positions.

The Senate passed the bill on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

89 senators voted in support of the bill while five voted against it.

However, the lawmakers threw out a bill seeking to allow Nigerians in Diaspora to vote during elections.

A bill that seeks to provide for the election of Mayor for the Federal Capital Territory was also rejected.

Another bill seeking to ensure that a person who is a registered voter and resident in the FCT is appointed a Minister representing the FCT also failed to scale through.

Senate passes bill on Independent candidacy

