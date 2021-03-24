The bill was sponsored by Sen. Oluremi Tinubu (APC-Lagos) during the plenary.

It is titled “A bill for an Act to repeal the Nigerian Postal Service Act Cap N127 LFN 2004 and establish the Nigeria Postal Commission to make comprehensive provisions for the development and regulation of postal services and for other related matters, 2021”.

In her lead debate, Tinubu said that the proposed amendment, when passed, would open up the postal service for critical investments and boost the country’s revenue.

“By passing this bill, we will not only be ensuring that our postal services are carried out in line with international best practices, but we will also be sending a signal to would-be investors that we are an investment haven.

“This bill will serve as a catalyst for local and foreign postal investment while attracting skilled personnel in the field.

“This bill will, in an age where it has become necessary to ensure that our agencies are self-funding, improve revenue generation to Federal Government coffers,’’ Tinubu said.