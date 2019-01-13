Nyako made call the Sunday in an interview with newsmen in Yola where he expressed concern over growing cases of disrespect to the legislative arm by some government officials and organisations.

He said such officials and organisations were ignoring assembly summons to clarify issues bordering on accountability.

He said the sad development was weakening the legislative arm of government and that something needed to be done to save it from “getting weaker” in the interest of democracy.

The senator said that the legislature was the backbone of democracy that must be saved for democracy to grow steadily.

“We need powers to appoint and remove; someone with power to approve appointments should also have powers to take away such appointments,” Nyako said.

The senator who is contesting for the Adamawa Governorship election underAfrican Democratic Congress (ADC) said he had sponsored and co-sponsored some bills among which were Not-too-young-to run and North-East Development Commission (NEDC).

“I am more passionate about those two bill; Not-too-young to run and North- East Development commission that had been signed into law.

“I am happy to be among the sponsors and hope they would make the needed impact in encouraging youth participation in politics and addressing the challenges in areas affected by insurgency in the North-East,” Nyako said.

Nyako who is the Chairman of Senate Committee on Special Duties,said the committee gave special attention to the North-East Development Commission bill to make it effective in addressing challenges in the sub-region