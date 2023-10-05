ADVERTISEMENT
Senate launches probe into detention of 250 Nigerian citizens in Ethiopia

Ima Elijah

The Senate moves to uncover the truth concerning the plight of the detained Nigerians in Ethiopia.

Secondary chamber of the Nigerian Senate [Tope Brown]

The decision came following a passionate plea by the Minority Leader, Senator Simon Mwadkwon, during the Wednesday plenary session, October 04, 2023.

Senator Mwadkwon’s concern triggered an action from the Upper Chamber. The Senate, during the session, directed its Committees on Diaspora and Foreign Affairs to collaborate closely with the Federal Government.

Their mission is to promptly establish a committee that will journey to the Republic of Ethiopia. This committee will meticulously investigate the conditions and circumstances surrounding the incarceration of the Nigerian nationals in Ethiopia.

During the deliberations, Senator Abdul Ningi, a respected Federal Lawmaker, stated the urgency of this inquiry. He asserted that the Senate must address this matter to uncover the truth concerning the plight of the detained Nigerians in Ethiopia.

Ima Elijah

