The aim of the invitation according to the Senate is to help the police in proferring lasting solution to the menace.

The motion was sponsored by Shehu Sani (PRP, Kaduna Central) following the killing of a Briton, Ms Faye Mooney, and the abduction of three others in at Kajuru Castle in Kaduna State by gunmen.

The gunmen also killed one Matthew Oguche, a Nigerian training assistant with the International NGO Safety Organisation (INSO), and abducted three others.

While leading the debate, Sani said attacks on individuals, houses, and villages have become too many and not one suspect has been prosecuted for the crime, Premium Times reports.

The senator also said that bandits tend to be gaining more courage to perpetuate their acts “due to their acclaimed superior firepower.”

Also speaking on the issue, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu said the recent happenings were not the first time a non-Nigerian was kidnapped in the country.

He said, “This nation’s security has been breached. Tourists who have plans of coming to Nigeria will now think twice before coming. And this is affecting our economy.

“It is important to take this issue seriously in order to protect our national image. Even if it means declaring a state of emergency in affected states, so be it,”

Ekweremadu, therefore, suggested that the IGP be invited for a briefing over the spate of kidnapping in the country.

“Mr President, since we now have a new IGP — as the other one was uninterested in talking to us, let us invite him to give a holistic view of the state of kidnapping across the country with a view to finding a lasting solution,” he said.

In its resolution, the Senate urged security agencies to immediately deploy the use of drones and interceptors in tracking kidnappers.

According to Premium Times, the Senate also resolved to fast-track the concurrence of the Police Reform and the Police Trust Fund Bills.