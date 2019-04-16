This followed a Point of Order by Sen. Dino Melaye (PDP-Melaye) at plenary.

Presenting the Point of Order, Melaye said it had become necessary to speak out for Nigerians against the backdrop of cases of death caused by trigger-happy security operatives.

The lawmaker said it was high time the senate intervened to save the lives of Nigerians.

Melaye, who came under Order 42, said the killings had almost become the order of the day and should be curtailed before it got out of hand.

“I am bringing this motion before the Senate because we are not in a war situation.

The lawmaker called for passage and signing into law of the Police Reform Bill to help tackle the problem.

He said, ”the Police Reform Bill is now important than ever. We should look at the bill expeditiously if possible pass it on time”.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, asked Melaye to make full presentation of the motion on Wednesday.

He also ordered the chairmen of the committees Police, Rules and Business to ensure that the motion was reflected in the order paper of Wednesday April 17, for presentation and debate.