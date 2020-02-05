Adamu is also expected to brief the senate on modalities for the call for establishment of community police in the country.

Senate Leader, Abdullahi Yahaya (APC- Kebbi) had moved the motion for the Senate to resolve into Committee of the Whole for a closed session, following the arrival of Adamu.

The motion was seconded by Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP-Abia.)

Earlier, before resolving into the closed session, five bills had been presented for first reading at plenary.

The bills are: River Basin Development Act Amendment Bill, 2020 sponsored by Sen. Ike Ekweremadu (PDP-Enugu), Federal College of Education Idare, Ondo State Establishment Bill, 2020 by Sen. Akinyelure Ayo (PDP-Ondo).

Also presented are; the Federal University of Education Abuse, Edo state Establishment Bill, 2020 by Sen. Urhoghide Mathew.

Others are; the Nursing and Midwifery Act Amendment Bill, 2020 by Sen. Mohammed Hassan (PDP-Zamfara) and Anti- Corruption Court Establishment Bill, 2020 by Sen. Emmanuel (PDP-Taraba).