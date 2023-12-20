Senate gives IGP 24hrs to compel CAC boss to appear before it

The Chairman of the Committee, Sen.Sani Musa said this on Wednesday in Abuja when officials of CAC appeared before the committee for budget defence.

Musa said that the Registrar General had refused to honour the Committee’s invitation for the third time.

He said that the registrar general was needed to provide some information on the discrepancies in the commission’s budget.

“The four senior officials of the Corporate Affairs Commission having confirmed several letters of invitation by the Clerk of the Senate Committee on Finance could not explain the registrar general absence,“ Musa said.

Also, Sen. Abdul Ningi a member of the committee advised the CAC officials to ensure that the registrar general appeared before the committee, so he could provide the information needed by the committee.

”Mr Chairman, it is imperative to understand where they are coming from that this is not the first time they are appearing before the Committee.

“There was a deliberate discussion with you that there were discrepancies in revenue generation and expenditure by the Corporate Affairs Commission and we said, the Registrar General should be here.