A statement by its Spokesperson, Sen. Ajibola Basiru, said the upper legislative chamber admired the thoughtful, focused and determined leadership style of the speaker.

According to Basiru, Gbajabiamila has, to a very large extent, contributed to advancement of democracy in the country through his great vision, probity and sincerity of purpose.

Basiru added that Gbajabiamila’s pragmatic legislative focus had brought a great impact on delivering of democracy dividends to the generality of Nigerians.

“The Senate prayed that God should endow him with more wisdom, strength of character and sound health to steer the canoe of the House of Representatives further and to a safe and secure harbour,” he said.